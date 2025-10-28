Planet FUBAR
Karine Jean-Pierre's Secrets Are Finally Out
Many of us have suspected all along that Karine was hiding something big from us.
17 hrs ago
•
YourUnclePedro
2
The Tragic Russo-Ukrainian War is Over
It's time for everyone to accept reality and stop the carnage.
Oct 25
•
YourUnclePedro
3
Let's Return to the Good Old Days of Just "G"
Trying to keep up with the ever-changing and expanding LGBTQIA++ acronym takes more time and effort than most can afford.
Oct 20
•
YourUnclePedro
2
1
The Trans Fad is Dying!
According to the latest data, it's the beginning of the end.
Oct 16
•
YourUnclePedro
1
Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should
It's time to bring back behavioral guardrails such as public shaming.
Oct 13
•
YourUnclePedro
3
1
September 2025
Is James Comey Maneuvering for an Insanity Defense?
America's Top Dirty Cop Makes a Bizarre Confession
Sep 26
•
YourUnclePedro
5
1
Reflections on the Democratic Party
What is going on in there?
Sep 14
•
YourUnclePedro
3
1
August 2025
Feminism Gets a New Anthem!
It's been 50 years since the original sent shivers up and down our spines
Aug 21
•
YourUnclePedro
8
2
July 2025
Europe Slides Towards Civil War
Who could have seen this coming back in 2015?
Jul 29
•
YourUnclePedro
4
1
The Real Reason Stephen Colbert Was Fired
The Dark Side of Late Night Talk Shows
Jul 24
•
YourUnclePedro
10
3
Trump Has Gone Too Far This Time!
The God Emperor of the United States Shows His True Colors
Jul 19
•
YourUnclePedro
3
3
Look at Me! I'm the Captain Now.
Famous Somali pirate joins the Democratic party
Jul 15
2
