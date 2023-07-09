The Culture War Is On and Normal People Are Losing

If one cannot reason with zealots the only option left is to make mock them.

Back in the 1960s and 70s every kid, myself included, was encouraged to read How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie until we finally sat down and read it. It was the bible on how to get along with people and fulfill your potential in life through win/win cooperation. In contrast, today the norm is to simply come out of the gates spewing tired and worn-out old smears at anyone who is suspected of not breathlessly agreeing with you about everything. The broad label for this type of behavior is Cancel Culture. If there was a version of Carnegie’s book published for today, it would be titled How to Intimidate And Control People With Cry-Bullying.

Before I get into the tactics of fighting the intolerant tolerance-mongers of the Woke cult, allow me to give you a few examples of how civilization is being attacked on a multitude of fronts and why we need to start fighting back if we don’t want to lose it all.

Who Are the Woke?

Wokism is a big tent covering many disparate groups. The biggest subgroup appears to be spoiled-rotten, historically ignorant, white millennials and Gen Zers looking for a cause that will fill the void left by the loss of traditional religion. Wokism, as many have observed, is the de facto replacement religion for the young. It serves to help shallow people feel better about themselves by projecting their own bigotry and intolerance onto the rest of us. Moreover, it attracts the credulous who jump aboard every Current Thing placed before them.

On top of all this, the Woke believe that they have to right to control what the rest of us can think, read, and say.

There is also the problem of Woke violence. Give them any hint of disagreement and they will erupt into screaming and shouting. When this is not enough to make you apologize, they will attack you physically. The pathetically ignorant useful idiots of the Woke elite are the masked cowards who enlist in ugly mobs such as antifa the modern equivalent of the Nazi Brown Shirts. The irony of this is lost on the members of antifa.

As the next section shows, Wokies are on a jihad to destroy Western civilization and its people.

The Woke War On Civilization

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” ― George Orwell

One of the most jaw-dropping aspects of the Woke mob is that they feel no gratitude for what they have inherited from past generations. The fact that civilization progressed at glacial speed, through trial and error, over tens of thousands of years, to create the world they were fortunate enough to be born into is completely ignored by them. Everything that preceded them must be thrown on the rubbish pile, according to these ingrates. No one ever got it right until they graduated from college and went into the world to save it from itself.

Academia Fuels This Reverse Woke Racism

Let’s do a quick survey of things that the Woke believe need to be tossed onto a cleansing bonfire. Many of these evils were originally identified by grad students desperate to find a unique topic for their theses. Their biggest and most despised target for blame is always the straight white male, of which I am one.

It’s best if you begin reading each listed item with the popular meme:

Damn White People and their (shuffles cards) ... [insert list item here].

whiteness,

tolerating opposing opinions,

enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, and bicycling,

proficiency in math, grammar, spelling, and use of the Oxford comma,

good grades in school,

punctuality,

drinking milk; drinking coffee,

eating red meat,

nuclear family,

historic statues,

classic literature,

feeling patriotic,

waking up early,

gardening,

believing that there are only two sexes,

siding with the victims of crimes as opposed to the criminals,

thinking that charity begins at home,

dressing and behaving respectably,

writing letters to the editors when angry.

Even worse are their attacks eroding our culture, values, history, and language. The best way to destroy a nation without firing a shot, as explained by KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, is by destroying the citizenry’s belief in itself, its culture, and history, and replacing it with an irrational and ignorance-based self-loathing.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” - 1984 George Orwell

If you are a Millennial or Gen Zer you are most likely ashamed of everything about your country.

Everything is sexist and everything is racist, and we must keep reminding people of it all the time. - famous Internet feminist and faux gamer Anita Sarkeesian

Take a moment to imagine what it must be like going through life with Anita’s warped and paranoid mindset. You can’t fight racism real or imagined with more racism.

Our strategy is not about being mean but rather about helping people in a humorous way to discover how they sound to others when they speak and act Woke.

The Target Audience

There are several distinct audiences you can use these verbal tools on.

The first audience consists of the zealots who see everything through a simplistic woke lens and make the most embarrassingly inane claims, such as men can get pregnant and have periods. This is the perpetually offended outrage mob.

The second consists of performative activists or what is more commonly referred to as virtue signallers.

The third consists of basically sane people who despite recognizing the insanity are too afraid to speak up and so play along with inane rules about including their pronouns in correspondence. By speaking up in front of them, you give them the courage to begin doing so themselves.

How The Woke Operate

One of America’s most notorious communist rabble-rousers, Saul Alinsky, told his followers to gaslight the public by always accusing their opponents of doing precisely what they were doing. So for example, if you belong to antifa and engage in gratuitous violence against innocent passers-by, you need to squeal about how they are the real fascists and instigators of violence.

DARVO

This is the primary strategy of the Woke.

DARVO (an acronym for "deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender") is a reaction that perpetrators of wrongdoing, such as political activists may display in response to being held accountable for their behavior. Some researchers indicate that it is a common manipulation strategy of psychological abusers.

As the acronym suggests, the common steps involved are:

The abuser denies the abuse ever took place.

When confronted with evidence, the abuser then attacks the person that was abused (and/or the person's family and/or friends) for attempting to hold the abuser accountable for their actions, and finally.

The abuser claims that they are actually the real victim in the situation, thus reversing the positions of victim and offender. It often involves not just playing the victim but also victim blaming. Source

Think of this as a de facto “confession by projection.” For example, can you name a more fascistic group in the USA than antifa? I can’t.

Quick Time Savers

Here are a couple of quick time savers for use when you don’t have the time nor interest in debating nonsense.

Legend has it that at a major rock concert in the 1970s, a man walked up to Bob Dylan and introduced himself as the manager of one of the greatest rock bands. Without missing a beat, Dylan replied, “I don’t bring you my problems, do I?” It’s a fast and humorous way of deflating an oversized ego that needs to impress you or let you know what they identify as. Here’s an example of how to use it:

“Hello, my name is Xylon and I am a non-binary, hetero-normative averse, queer, questioning, person who identifies as a sacred wood nymph. My pronouns are xip and xap, except on weekends when I prefer xoop and xeep.”

“I don’t bring you my problems, do I?”

Here are a few more quickies in addition to the above:

“I missed the part where that's my problem.”

When a third party informs you that 6’4” Mike identifies as a dainty lady, explain:

“Saying ‘I identify as’ is the same as saying ‘I pretend to be’.”

If anyone claims nonsense, such as men can have babies, another good quickie solution is to say “Sorry, I don’t have time to play make-believe, right now” and walk away.

When someone makes an absurd statement such as “A woman can have male genitals,” a good retort is “You know, I’ve been really drunk a few times myself but never that drunk” and laugh as you walk away.

A woman is anyone who thinks they are a woman.

Oh, you mean it’s just like anyone who thinks they are a doctor is a doctor?

Tell me, can anyone who thinks they can get pregnant a woman?

When a radical says something you may or may not disagree with take the opportunity to have some fun by practicing Identity Politics: “Well, in my livid experience that’s simply not true, and that’s all that matters. Science be damned.”

Make Them Wobble

"Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing had happened." - Winston Churchill

Since it’s next to impossible to reason with the Woke, the best you can hope for in most cases is to create a momentary doubt about their beliefs and assumption. This is what is referred to as “making them wobble.” It’s basically the same thing as triggering cognitive dissonance.

Let me share with you one of the greatest examples of a wobble I have ever witnessed. Back in the 1990s, one of my clients was a clothing company owned and operated by two young entrepreneurs in their late twenties. One was black and the other white. Race is a relevant fact as you will discover in a moment.

One day I dropped by their warehouse with a banker, who was an ardent feminist, to discuss the possibility of a loan. The four of us found ourselves in a conversation about the artistic creativity needed to come up with their hip-hop clothing designs. Then suddenly the banker brought up the Guerrilla Girls (“GG”) and their activities in the New York art scene. It was a total non sequitur. The two young men had never heard of the group (which I had), and their puzzled expressions elicited an explanation. The banker sensing this elaborated that the GGs were a self-appointed vigilante group who would harass and vandalize art galleries if they were deemed to not be promoting female artists sufficiently. The goal was to strike fear in gallery owners and intimidate them into adhering to some arbitrary quota system known only to the GG. The two men looked at her with expressions of both amazement and disgust and then the black gent blurted out, “Oh you mean they’re like the KKK?”

The look on the banker’s face was priceless, as they say. After a moment of the deer-in-the-headlights look, the subject was dropped. I’m confident that on the drive back to the office she regretted gushing over this group and its deplorable tactics. I’m also confident that she did her best to discount and forget the incident, but a wobble can sometimes stay stuck in your head for a long time.

I hope it did.

Make Up Your Own Pronouns

Why not do it since everyone under 30 seems to be? The crazier they are the better. Examples you can or could find on TikTok: xe/xer, xim/xam, doo/dah, chiggy/choggy.

Even Better Use Adjectives

Instead of signaling to the world that you lack a backbone by complying with woke nonsense, include your preferred adjectives in emails instead of pronouns. Read more here.

Never Apologize to the Woke

At most say, “I’m sorry that you took it that way” when someone announces that you have offended them. You actually lose twice when you apologize to Wokies. First, you only encourage more of the same aggression because they see any apology as a sign of weakness. Second, you lose the respect of bystanders who were most likely hoping you would stand your ground. If you refuse to back down it will inspire others to speak up as well. Look up the Abilene Paradox to understand why we all need to start speaking up.

What is the opposite of Wokeness? Telling the truth.

Your Building Blocks for Fighting Back

Okay, now it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get started.

<cracks knuckles>

Our tools for fighting back and doing our small part to help save civilization are words, phrases, cliches, canards, etc. We begin by becoming aware of the ones currently being used ad nauseam against us.

Words

diversity, inclusion, equity, -denier, -phobe, -community, whiteness, -ally/allies, supremacist, systemic, cis-gendered, binary, non-binary, genderfluid, misogyny, colonizer, microaggression, Nazi, fascist, Hitler, climate change, global warming. inclusivity, patriarchy, mansplaining, lived experience, etc.

Phrases

subvert the patriarchy, check your privilege, male privilege, white privilege, hetero privilege, assigned at birth, cultural appropriation, internalized misogyny, systemic discrimination, as someone who identifies as, diversity is our strength (not really), words are violence, silence is violence, please don’t misgender me, this is my truth, etc.

Example of Usage

One of the most annoying things I hear these days is that babies are “assigned a sex at birth.” Here are two wobble-inducers for responding to this nonsense.

Simply explain: Sex is not observed at birth. No one flips a coin to make the call. Rather the baby’s sex is determined at inception and is then noted later and officially recorded at birth. Use a humorous example: My wife and I had a big argument over the assigning issue when our Golden Retriever Molly had a litter. I wanted to assign the pups “Golden Retrievers.” She told me that the pups were communicating with her telepathically to let her know that they identified as kittens. So now we have a litter of eight Golden Retriever Kitties.

Whenever anyone refers to a pet as a “good boy” or “good girl,” ask them to please not gender them. After all, we need to liberate our animal companions from an outdated sexist patriarchal binary system of oppression.

Accuse Everyone of Being a Denier or a Phobe

Pre-emptive strikes are a powerful tactic.

If a Wokie hints at even the slightest disagreement with you on any topic, call them a denier or a phobe. Science denier, culinary arts denier, truth denier, logic-phobe, honesty-phobe, reality-phobe, hetero-phobe, misandrist, androphobe, mansplainer, femsplainer, etc. The possibilities number in the dozens if not the hundreds.

When arguing with feminists I am particularly fond of pointing out their casual misandry and androphobia.

By using these words and phrases first, you are showing them just how ridiculous and dishonest they sound.

Blame Everything on Climate Change

Don’t miss an opportunity to blame climate change/global warming for everything. The more impossible the connection the better.

You were late for work? It’s climate change.

Did you forget to pay back a friend? Climate change.

Packed on a few pounds of late? Climate change.

The opportunities are infinite.

Engage in Identity Politics

Play the identity politics game but the things you list as part of your identity should be as irrelevant as possible to properly reflect the stupidity. You do this by opening every statement with your identity.

As a Sagittarian-American, I am ….

As an interstate biped American ….

As an ambidextrous, biped-American, I am ….

As a hetero-normative, cis white male, American my opinion is ….

As a proud member of the LGBFJB community, my position is ….

As a proud carnivore-American, I am offended by tofu burgers.

As a post-prandial perambulation American, I can sense my faithful non-binary genderfluid Rottweiler companion needs to go for walkies.

You can also play this game with third parties:

I’d like you to meet my CIS-gendered, binary, life-partner who also happens to be our family’s designated birthing person. I am the designated non-birthing half.

This is little Orville who will be one-year-old in six months. He was assigned male at birth but is already questioning it.

Instead of Happy Mother’s Day say Happy Birthing Person’s Day. Or Happy Non-Birthing Person’s Day.

When a stranger addresses you as Sir, Mr., Ms, Maam, etc., look offended and ask “Did you just assume my gender?” and then smile and let them know you’re kidding.

A year ago I had to go into the hospital for a surgical procedure. When the welcoming nurse asked me if I was okay with being addressed as Pedro, I replied “Yes, that’s fine but on weekends I’m Tiffany.” The nursing staff enjoyed the chuckle.

If Anyone Asks Why You’re Speaking This Way Explain That Identity Politics Are Now For Everyone.

Communities and Allies

If you’re sick and tired of hearing these two words a hundred times a day, let me tell you that you are not alone. The use of either of these tired cliches induces a cringe response in most people. Therefore, you should begin calling every group of two or more a “community.”

As a card-carrying member of the Patriarchy, ….

As a member of the Burger King community, I’m in the mood for a cheeseburger.

As a member of The Office fan community, I recommend anything with Steve Carell in it.

As a member of the American procrastination community, I haven’t had time to get it done.

As a member of the left-handed community, I feel oppressed by the patriarchal right-handed community.

As a member of the Spelling Nazi community, it drives me bananas to see so many typos.

As a member of the cis-gendered, binary, hetero-normative Gaming Community….

If you don’t wish to be part of any communities, at least declare your allyship, for gosh sakes.

As an ally of the American procrastinator’s community ….

As an ally of the left-handed community ….

As an ally of the American couch potato community ….

As an ally of the non-smoking community ….

As an ally of the binary community ….

Be Offended By Everything

Start being offended by everything. Open each protest with an identity clarification. “As a ______-_______, I am deeply offended by your use of ________________.”

By the way, “CIS” is now officially recognized as a slur and is even partially banned on Twitter. Whenever anyone uses this passive-aggressive insult, it’s a great opportunity to practice announcing that you are deeply offended.

The only way you can bring down despots is to make them appear ridiculous. -Mel Brooks.

In Summary



The Left manipulates language in order to control us. By mimicking this tactic we can not only liberate ourselves but expose just how ridiculous they are and that we are onto them.

Let a puckish sense of humor be your primary motivator in using these tactics. Don’t allow yourself to become a mirror image of the angry Wokie. Nietzsche said it best, perhaps: “Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.”

“When you’re not able to say out loud and in public that there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad. When we’re not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting and it is bad, and that silence is not violence, but violence is violence, the world has gone mad." - Bari Weiss

