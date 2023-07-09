Planet FUBAR

YourUnclePedro
Jul 21, 2023

Let me know if you have any tricks for making them wobble.

Kelly Pratt
Jul 9, 2023

I absolutely agree with your portrayal of woke...which I actually prefer to call HAS-J (hypothetical application of social justice) because it is more descriptive that ‘woke’. But I really don’t think that mocking and ridicule are the answer. Being ridiculed leads to humiliation...and just like shame, which leads to guilt...not peace.

I think the wobble idea is great. One line that brings the person out of their obsessive individualism and helps to connect to the broader world...still appealing to their sense of justice...would be more purposeful, for peace. So my example would be, when someone points out their pronouns or claims horrid offence to you misgendering them...

“There are children dying right now from starvation”.

Of course, there is a possibility that this could lead to feelings of shame for being so self-obsessed. Also, failing to validate their original feelings will only lead to defensiveness and attempts to gain more validation. So perhaps this might work better, for peace...

“Those are your feelings in this moment and they are valid. But to put your experience in perspective, there are children dying right now from starvation”.

This highlights that their feelings are momentary but acknowledges that it is their experience. But also helps distinguish that their feelings are only one part of experience and that experience can be much worse...hopefully indicating the lack of regulation of their emotions when using a broader life context.

I haven’t tried this but theoretically believe it is more promising for restoring the planet.

I appreciate you raising this and stimulating my thoughts on another solution 🙏🏼

