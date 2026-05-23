Back in 2011, I was a short-term member on the wokest website seen to date. If you’re old enough, you will most likely agree that 2011/2012 was when wokeness really kicked into high gear. Many people agree on this date based on the explanation that the generation that had been indoctrinated throughout its entire life was now finally entering the workforce and on a mission to impose its enlightened values on a benighted humanity.

One of the hot topics of debate that year was over who should become the next James Bond actor once Daniel Craig had retired from the franchise. (No one at the time expected Craig to stay on as Bond from 2006–2021.) One day I found myself in a heated argument with a young Indian tech company employee who insisted that Craig should be followed by a visible minority actor. Not surprisingly, he suggested a couple of his countrymen, one of whom had the lead role in the 2006 film Slumdog Millionaire.

My attempts at arguing that James Bond, as a national icon, must remain a white Briton fell on deaf ears. These included explaining why Ian Fleming had created the character in the first place in 1953. Here’s what ChatGTP has to say:

Ian Fleming created James Bond to serve as a cultural antidote to the hardships of post-war Britain, providing a fantasy of power and glamour during a time of austerity and declining imperial influence. Antidote to Austerity: The character was designed to counter the rationing, coal shortages, and “looming premonition of lost power” that defined Britain in the 1950s, offering readers an escapist figure who could “punch above his weight” as the British Empire declined.

Finally, as my opponent was having none of it, I grew impatient with his stubborn insistence that the Bond character no longer needed to remain true to Ian Fleming’s original vision and suggested a few similar casting possibilities for future films:

- How about a Ghandi biopic with Brad Pitt in the title role?

-How about a biopic about India’s first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, with Gwyneth Paltrow as her?

-How about a WWII historical war drama with Snoop Dogg as Hitler and Kevin Hart as General George Patton?

My interlocutor was outraged by the first two blasphemous suggestions and ignore the next two.

This should surprise no one after two decades of Hollywood and television race-swapping white characters out of their stories.

There are three main reasons why Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey deserves to not only bomb but also be the biggest money loser in a decade, if not history.

First, the movie is a slap in the face of not only Greeks but of all Europeans and their descendants as well. It does violence to their history and truth. Nolan might as well redo Saving Private Ryan with an all-female cast. Why not? It wouldn’t be any more dishonest and insulting than the race and gender swapping we have been warned to expect in the Odyssey.

Second, the hypocrisy is infuriating. Next time you find yourself in a discussion about the Odyssey come up with casting suggestions that are equally as offensive having a visible minority actress play the famous blue-eyed, blonde-haired Helen or tiny 95 lb Elliot/Ellen Page play Achilles, one of the mightiest warriors in European mythology. (Page as Achilles is unconfirmed and might be nothing more than rage bait by the studio to get us talking about the film.)

To be crystal clear here, my point is that it’s somehow always acceptable to race swap out whites, but it’s never okay to do the reverse.

Third, if the movie is an unmitigated disaster, it will hopefully send a message to the already dying Hollywood that the public rejects having its intelligence insulted with trollish levels of gratuitous and woke race and gender-swapping.

For the record, my problem has nothing to do with the actress’s race and everything to do with the blatant hypocrisy of the woke and minorities. The alleged gender swapping with Page is so over the top that it just shouts, “We are trolling you!”

If Hollywood stole one of my sarcastic casting ideas above, I’d be objecting to the same basic problems.

So, don’t micturate on my leg and tell me it’s raining, Christopher.







