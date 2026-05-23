Planet FUBAR

Planet FUBAR

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Sam Goodman's avatar
Sam Goodman
5d

The problem is not just with movie casting. Try to find a white couple in advertisements these days and you will be frustrated. Couples are now almost always biracial and you do not to be told who will be the male and who the female. They are really working hard to cram this fantasy world down our throats.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
6d

I’m guessing your next post will be outrage over the universal portrayal of Jesus as fair haired, fair skinned, and very often blue eyed. Can’t wait to read it!

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