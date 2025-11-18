If you haven’t figured it out by now, it’s liberal women, or AWFLs, as we have come to affectionately call them. The big problem with AWFLs is that they are allowed to vote and history has shown that there is no terrible policy, idea, or dysfunctional behavior they will not gleefully embrace and support. For example:

-Yes, let’s allow 5-year-olds to tell us they were born in the wrong body so that we can drop them into the sex-change pipeline at the earliest.

-Yes, let’s allow mentally-ill men LARPing as women into women’s private areas so that they can strut around buck naked in front of mothers and daughters.

-Yes, let’s support Biden’s decision to fling the borders open and allow some 20 million unvetted people to saunter in. (Ignore the fact that Third World countries jumped on this opportunity to empty out their prisons and insane asylums.)

-Yes, let’s support women’s rights and LGBTQIAA+ rights, but let’s simultaneously flood the country with members of a religion that treats the former as chattel and wants to throw the latter off rooftops.

-Yes, let’s turn the police, fire departments, and all branches of the military into self-esteem-building programs for people who are physically or mentally unfit for such service.

-Yes, let’s make it impossible for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, their families, and property by banning guns, and simultaneously mollycoddling the criminals.

-Yes, let’s vilify heroic Daniel Penny and put up statues honoring a career thug like George Floyd.

AWFLs are always eager to show their support for The Current Thing by wearing the pussy hat, bovine nose ring, Handmaid's Tale costumes, and covering themselves up with the now mandatory tattoos to demonstrate what rugged individualists they are.

The only thing AWFLs are dead set against is men—well, that is white, straight men, to be crystal clear.

To sum it up, women pose a grave threat to Western civilization thanks to their suicidal compassion. For them the only goal worth having is to make everyone feel included and accepted. Those nasty straight white men are the only exceptions.

If you’re in marketing, or have a degree in psychology, you understand that women are far easier to corral and manipulate than men. Whatever comes through their social media feed becomes the latest Woke mission they must support. It’s especially effective if it paints women as victims and contains some salacious accusation at a member of the patriarchy.

Dear AWFLs, I hope you enjoy wearing burqas and not being permitted to step outside unless accompanied by a male relative, because that’s where your suicidal compassion is taking us all.

Tolerant societies do not survive invasions by intolerant ones.

Meet the AWFLs

Meet Jennifer Welch the Queen of AWFLs

Now it’s time to meet the feminist version of a berserker. It’s the chronically enraged, foaming at the mouth, and gnashing of teeth, wine-sipping cat-lady Jennifer Welch.

Poor Jennifer Welch woman is absolutely toxic. Does she not have anyone in her life besides the 17 cats?

I doubt it.