PayPal Leads the Way in Showing Us What AI Hell Will Look Like

Typically, I spend a few hours every week on a business-focused forum where the mostly under-30 crowd gets as giddy as tweenie girls at a boy band concert over the wonders of AI. They all see it as the technology that will not only save Zoomers from homelessness after the Great Job Apocalypse but also make them fabulously rich as well.

The members possess an unshakeable religious belief in AI’s promise, and woe unto him who dares to point out any of its downsides, which, at the very least, equal the upsides. They all acknowledge the tsunami wave of AI job destruction that has now begun while remaining blissfully ignorant that there are other problems—unavoidable ones—they will be confronted with shortly, if they haven’t already been.

The Emerging AI Customer Service Dystopia

Even if you’re in a bombproof job where you do not have to fear being replaced by AI automation, there are other serious threats that it poses to humanity. Let’s take a look at one that we will all be confronted with eventually. I will begin with two brief examples with Amazon and USAA, then move onto the most disturbing portent of what is to come everywhere.

Amazon

My first experience with AI customer service began a few years ago with Amazon over a few hundred dollars owed to me for book sales. Since it’s such a minuscule sum, I end up putting an hour into trying to fix the mysterious payment issue every now and then, and then dropping it for six months out of frustration. You see, there is no way to get through to a human being in Kindle publishing who in the recent past could have fixed the problem in five minutes. AI handles it all now.

One of these days, I’ll give it another try. The problem is I need to avoid situations that shoot up my blood pressure.

USAA

My second experience with AI customer service began in 2024 when I signed up for USAA’s SafePilot program. Despite being a loyal customer since 1997, not having made any claims in well over two decades, and having a spotless driving record, my premiums began climbing at an alarming rate four or five years ago. By 2024, I was paying twice as much for half the coverage.

As a result, when I first heard about USAA’s new SafePilot program, which could earn you safe driver discounts, I applied and installed the app on my phone. I figured with my driving record it would be a slam dunk to win the maximum discount.

After my first six months with the app, I received a final grade of 99/100. After the second six months, my final grade was 100/100. Then the problems began in the third six-month term with the app suddenly misreading or simply failing to record my driving data. At the end of the term, just as I was eagerly awaiting my score and next discount, I was informed that my premiums were jumping back to their all-time high because I had failed to drive the minimum mileage required by the SafePilot program. This made no sense, as my mileage had not changed in any way.

I then spent hours over the next couple of months talking to customer support, explaining that my driving habits had not changed at all. I showed them screenshots where their app recorded regular drives along a parkway at 40 mph as 14 mph “bicycle rides.” (I don’t have a bicycle.) When I demanded access to their logs of my driving over the previous six months, they told me they only kept records dating back three weeks. A week later, they told me that they kept these records for years but couldn’t show them to me. I could go on with all the problems here with SafePilot but am anxious to move onto the biggest nightmare to date.

My lesson from the USAA experience is that if you call customer support and are still able to get through to a human being, it will not change the final result. Any humans left in this role are simply there to pretend to listen in order for you to let off steam and feel better. However, the AI has the final say. I predict that there will be no people left in any customer service department by year’s end.

The USAA story actually has a happy ending because I switched to a different insurer and earned a premium roughly a third lower than the lowest premium I had been paying USAA thanks to SafePilot.

Now let’s move on to the biggest AI-nightmare to date.

The Kafkaesque AI Nightmare: PayPal

PayPal is clearly a company in decline these days if you do a bit of research into its stock performance over the past five years. So it’s not surprising that some genius at the top decided that the only way to save it is by shedding as many employees as possible and replacing them with AI—including the customer support department.

For the record, I first signed up with PayPal to handle my payments in 2000 and have, as usual, been a trouble-free customer. The total number of disputes recorded on my account is probably under ten over 26 years.

A few months ago, I received an ominous email from PayPal asking me to log in and answer some questions about my business. It also let me know that my account was locked and that my funds were frozen. I answered all the basic ones that made sense but stopped cold when I was asked to provide snapshots of my DL and passport. PayPal already had everything it needed to be confident that I was who I claimed to be. It had my EIN, my bank account info, and a credit card, plus my street address, telephone, and every other identifier short of a DL or passport.

Since that first email from PayPal, I have managed to get through to three different employees who assured me that the problem would be resolved shortly and I would have my account back.

Well, nothing of the sort happened. The last email warned that even worse things would happen if by month’s end I had not fully complied.

Conclusion to Wrap Up

As in Kafka’s novel The Trial, it’s becoming next to impossible to ever find out what you did wrong once AI decides to turn on you. The three humans I was able to reach at PayPal could genuinely not tell me why my account was suddenly locked after 26 years. As a result, I was faced with a choice: provide the snapshots or look for another payment processor. Luckily, I chose the latter and found a better one with lower fees and higher customer satisfaction.

Large corporations have always hated customers with problems, and AI offers the ideal means to shut out and silence them so that they never have to be heard from again.

The stonewalling of the public will only become worse over time as both businesses and governments incorporate AI customer services … unless we all speak out now.

- You can find discussions on reddit about the nightmare PayPal has become for small businesses and individuals.

- The Little Britain “Computer Says No” skits from 20 years back were prescient, to say the least.