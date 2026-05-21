Planet FUBAR

Planet FUBAR

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Sam Goodman's avatar
Sam Goodman
6d

You will enjoy this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-ka8NykO_g

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Michael Howlett's avatar
Michael Howlett
1d

The humans absorbing the steam while the system's already decided - that's exactly how banking complaints work.

Someone talks to you for forty minutes. They can't change anything. The call was already over before it started. They're just there so you don't feel like you're shouting at a wall. Which is, in fairness, what you're doing.

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