After almost five years of the most intense and violent warfare seen since WWII, some people still believe in Volodymyr Zelenskyy and see him as the savior of Ukraine, democracy, and freedumb.

Let’s take a look at his accomplishments to understand why such support persists. Then we can decide if it’s justified.

The Cuban Missile Crisis in Reverse

Imagine for a moment that Justin Trudeau, while still in office as prime minister of Canada, had announced that the country was entering into a mutual defense pact with China, Russia, and thirty other enemies of America. Once the paperwork was completed, troops from these hostile nations would be stationed along the US border. In addition, they would be equipped with nuclear weapons.

By the way, this is not so far-fetched a scenario considering that dainty Justin had the Canadian army training Chinese troops inside Canada. On top of that, he voluntarily awarded an Afghan “refugee,” who returned to Afghanistan to fight Americans, and was involved in the killing of one soldier and the blinding of a second, with C$10.5 million as compensation for doing time in Gitmo. The poor baby.

Trudeau should have instead torn up his citizenship and deported his entire family back to Afghanistan, but I digress.

The $64,000 Question

In this scenario, would the USA be justified in putting its foot down and informing Trudeau that it was not going to accept Canada’s alliance with its enemies? It’s important to understand here that there is no higher authority to appeal to when a superpower makes a decision of this kind.

In realpolitik, might does make right. It’s the way of the world.

No matter what you think or want to believe, the USA would not have allowed Canada to create such a threat. If you need to, acquaint yourself with the Monroe Doctrine for starters.

The Avoidable War

When the USSR finally collapsed in 1991, Russia was in a terrible state. The economy, living conditions, and life spans plummeted almost overnight to Third World standards. NATO had just twelve members at the time, and Russia asked that it not expand eastwards, as there was no need to do so considering its helpless state. What NATO did instead was keep pushing eastwards with perpetual membership drives.

By 2022, when the current war started, NATO was up to thirty members and then added Sweden and Finland shortly after the shooting began in earnest.

The SMO

In February of 2022, Russia launched its SMO (i.e., Special Military Operation) to finally get Zelenskyy’s attention about its redline over Ukraine joining NATO. The SMO was not an invasion. Rather, it was a limited operation designed to grab Zelenskyys’ undivided attention. By the way, an SMO is an option lower down the escalation ladder that can be used by a country when it’s been ghosted by another. In this instance, Ukraine had flagged all calls and emails from Russia as spam and was simply ignoring any attempts at communication.

The SMO worked fast. By the second week, Zelenskyy had agreed to stop fighting and settle the matter at the peace table. At this point the Russian forces pulled a U-turn and began heading back home.

This is when Boris Johnson, former UK PM, was ordered to fly to Kyiv to twist Zelenskyy’s arm into fighting. To accomplish this, Johnson had to promise the world in terms of military and other support for Ukraine by NATO. “We got your back, bro. Go kick some Russkie ass for us all!”

Zelenskyy bowed to the pressure and promises of riches, and the rest is history.

What Were Russia’s Terms in Early 2022?

Basically, Putin demanded that Kyiv stop shelling the predominantly Russian populations of the eastern oblasts, respect their full rights as citizens of Ukraine, and finally commit to not joining NATO. If those terms had been accepted, Ukraine would have been able to happily carry on as a neutral buffer state. Think Switzerland.

The estimated number of Russian-Ukrainians murdered in the eastern oblasts after Zelenskyy was installed by the CIA stands at around 14,000 men, women, and children.

Zelenskyy the Great Strategist of the 21st Century

Now let’s take a look at heroic freedumb-fighter Volodymyr Zelenskyy the hero of the Ukrainian people and his nation. He sacrificed a promising career in showbiz as a man who played the piano with his penis. (You can find videos of this garbage without my help.)

Field Marshal Cocainesky

What has Zelenskyy achieved by agreeing to be NATO’s battering ram against Russia?

Well, for starters, he has lost about 25% of his country’s landmass permanently, and that percentage grows by the day. If Russia takes back coastal Odessa, which is historically a Russian city, Zelenskyy will go down in history as the mug who turned Ukraine into a landlocked nation. This is not a good state to be in if you engage in trade.

Then there are the casualties.

Last August, hacked Ukrainian government data, which identified every single casualty by name, home address, and age, had the total KIA at 1.7 million men.

In contrast, independent research from outside Russia estimated total Russian KIA at below 125K.

That is quite a spread. Since a few months have passed, I will round up both numbers in recognition of the fact that the fighting has intensified this fall. So let’s say the KIA numbers are 150K vs 1.8 million, respectively, as of mid-November.

150 / 1800 = ratio 0.083333. That’s 12.00 dead Ukrainian soldiers for every single Russian dead.

Putin placed a top priority on keeping casualties down to a minimum and succeeded.

For the sake of comparison, let’s look at WWII KIA for the big players:

USA 407,300

Britain 383,700

Germany 4,440,000 to 5,318,000

Japan 2,100,000 to 2,300,000

Russia 8,668,000 to 11,400,000

Ukraine in current war as of August 2025

1,700,000

Data Source

Let it sink in: Field Marshal Zelenskyy has sent more young men to their deaths than America lost in the entire Second World War. To get an idea of total casualties, multiply the KIA figures by 3X as per the historical rule-of-thumb. Therefore: 1.8 + (3 x 1.8) = 7.2 or 7.2 million men killed or wounded in a country of forty million where twenty million are males.

Why Have Ukrainian Results Been So Bad?

When the war began, neither side knew how things would unfold. Once it began, both sides had to pay attention and quickly adapt to the new technologies that were dominating the battlefield, such as drones. Many old technologies quickly proved themselves to not be so effective. Tanks are primary examples. In terms of strategy and tactics, the age of “big arrow” offensives ended because on a new battlefield, where both sides can see everything, it was impossible to concentrate the large numbers of troops needed for a major assault.

Moreover, the Russians eschewed the American doctrine of using overwhelming firepower to create the shock & awe effect that would bring about a quick collapse of the enemy. Russia instead settled on a meat-grinder defensive strategy wherein the Ukrainians were throwing themselves in suicidal attacks against the Russian lines.

It should be noted that the Russian military is designed for defense, not offense. It exists to defend Russia, not to invade others. I mention this because so many people, who couldn’t tell a Bradley IFV from an F-16, love to prattle on about how Russia is an imperial expansionist power. They are the same ones who point to Russia’s seemingly slow advance westward as a sign of its weakness and then, in the next sentence, predict that Russia is planning to conquer all of Europe. Which is it then? Pick one, please!

The war began in the spring of 2022 and by the second year, Ukraine and its NATO handlers clearly had no path to victory. The fighting was reduced to simply trying to slow down the Russian advance and launch intermittent TikTok stunts such as the Kursk incursion and the raid on the Russian bomber fleet which did minimal damage. (By the way, the Kursk disaster is estimated to have cost Ukraine 80K KIA.)

The big arrow offensive by Ukraine in late 2023 was not only a complete failure but a joke. For something like six months the Ukrainians kept telling the Russians they were coming to kick ass, yet it was delay after delay after delay. This gave Russia plenty of time to build defensive fortifications the likes of which had not been seen on Earth since the first Battle of Kursk in 1943.

Finally, after the failed offensive, the Ukrainians would become desperate over their chances of avoiding a major defeat and concoct missile or drone attacks on Moscow in the hopes of triggering an over-response that would drag everyone into WW III.

Why Won’t Zelenskyy Accept Defeat?

If you’re asking yourself why Zelenskyy doesn’t admit defeat, surrender, and agree to the terms of the victor, here are two main reasons. First, he would have to admit to the nation that his stupidity and corruption had cost the lives of almost 2 million Ukrainian men. These men were all a husband, father, son, or brother to someone.

Second, as soon as he conceded defeat, he would be “room-temperatured” by the Banderites, as special operators like Shawn Ryan phrase it.

Finally, he has enriched himself over the course of the war by skimming off the donations and support coming from NATO countries. Estimates of his current net worth range as high as $500 million. The former CIA director under Biden had to warn him twice not to steal so much. It’s nearly impossible to give up a cash cow like this.

Cocainesky chilling after hours.

Is Russia the good guy here? A better way to think of it is that it’s the lesser of two evils. NATO and Ukraine posed an existential threat with their plans to establish the latter as a forward operating base against Russia. At the risk of upsetting all the muppets who have swallowed the anti-Russian propaganda, Putin has shown himself to be the only adult in the room. In facing off against the 32-member-strong NATO, he has had to move in measured steps so as not to trigger an overresponse from the organization. This explains why Russia often chose not to respond to the mindless provocations by Zelenskyy, whose motivation was to trigger WW III.

I also want to express my deepest respect for the men on both sides who have fought, lost limbs, or died in this war. The Ukrainian troops did not deserve to be sacrificed for a corrupt and incompetent cokehead.

Cocainesky demonstrates the 158th game-changer weapon that will finally turn the war around for Ukraine.

If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering if Sean Penn regrets giving his Oscar to Cocainesky back in 2022.