This is another gem from Kellie-Jay Keen who is a bona fide champion of women’s and girls’ rights. She was among the very first to stand up to the creepy Mrs. Doubtfires demanding access to women’s changing rooms and bathrooms. In contrast, the mostly useless professional feminists took ten years to finally speak up about the problem. It took this long because feminists had painted themselves into a corner with the idiocy of intersectionality’s victimhood hierarchy, which supposedly indicated that mentally ill men’s rights trumped those of women and girls.

Even today there is still a civil war in feminism between the truly unhinged elements and the TERFS.

Now Kellie-Jay has a Disneyesque-style video revealing how Islam works in every country it establishes a beachhead in. A good metaphor to use here is the one about the frog in the slowly boiling pot of water.

Western civilization is the frog.

You can follow Ms. Keen on her YouTube channel. It’s a highly recommended channel if you are interested in seeing how courageous people are actually taking action instead of sitting on their hands worrying and debating over what intersectionality (aka the Oppression Olympics) really indicates.

By the way, I don’t think there is a movie that will follow this. Fortunately, the short video does a fine job of warning us about what’s in store if we don’t start resisting.