Have you heard the news?

They are burning thousands of people alive in Iran.

Hundreds of newborn babies are being decapitated daily before cheering crowds.

Widows and orphans are being fed to lions, tigers, and bears in packed soccer stadiums.

Oh my.

Then their remains are thrown off a cliff to packs of ravenous sharks.

Worst of all, innocent men, women, and children are being tied up in comfy chairs and forced to binge-watch the new Starfleet Academy.

Oh, the humanity.

These people must think we are certified imbeciles.

Bottom line: never believe war propaganda from either side!

I went off MSM cold turkey decades ago, and so should you. There is plenty of independent news media you can trust.

~

In other big news, the geniuses behind Starfleet Academy have decided to spice things up by revealing that these two are a couple. Brace yourselves for some steamy scenes. Step aside, Ms. Sweeny, your fifteen minutes are over.