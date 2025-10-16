The Trans Fad is Dying!
According to the latest data, it's the beginning of the end.
Hollowood insider Malcolm Clark offers his theory as to why celebrities are seemingly 100X more likely to find themselves with trans kids than normal people.
Now the Promised Data: The Transgenderism Fad is Dying
The most recent data clearly shows that the trans craze is dying off.
And finally, here’s my daily “Of all the things that never happen, this one never happens the most” pick:
Either Jaime is blind or she thinks we are blind … and stupid.
