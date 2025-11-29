We live in a sea of insufferable wokeys who seemingly have only two goals in their miserable little lives:

Virtue signaling. Smearing everyone.

Enter Katherine Stoeffel

Now meet arguably the most woke, smug, and condescending virtue-signaling AWFL on the face of the planet: Katherine Stoeffel of GQ. (Does anyone still read that rag anymore?)

I must confess to never having heard of Stoeffel until her humiliation at the hands of actress Sydney Sweeney. Stoeffel must have spent days, if not weeks, preparing for that interview. One can just picture her rubbing her hands and cackling as she scours the Internet for dirt on Sweeney. Then when she doesn’t find anything, she formulates Plan B, which is to simply fabricate the flimsiest of excuses for attacking Sweeney.

Specifically, Plan B calls for twisting the innocent compliment, “She/he has good genes,” into a dog-whistle for racism. Saying that someone who was born with good looks has good genes has been around since forever. We say the same thing about people with exceptional athletic skills (e.g., Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Caitlin Clark). We say it about people who age well (e.g., Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, etc.). It takes a twisted-mind obsessed with finding racism everywhere to see racism in Sydney’s light-hearted advert about having good jeans.

When the day of the interview finally arrived, you noticed Stoeffel circling like a shark around her intended victim. She is just waiting for the right moment to pounce and end Sydney’s career, only the moment never comes.

It’s not just Stoeffel’s desperate need to somehow find a way to connect an innocent joke with racism that makes her so insufferable. It’s that smug look on her face that shouts, “Watch this, everybody! I’ve set a deadly trap for her, which will end her career. Now watch as I reel her into it! I’m so wicked smath! She never had a chance against me!”

But it fails as Ms. Sweeney sees the trap from a mile away.

Then, instead of abandoning Plan B, Stoeffel just doubles down, implying that Sydney is being used by white supremacists to spread a racist message, but doesn’t know it.

It’s all just so pathetic that, in a way, it’s also comedic. Stoeffel is basically doing a parody of herself and her fellow progressives.

Stoeffel just oozes an unctuous superiority and insincerity out of every pore that is so typical of progressives.

Kathy, don’t make the mistake of assuming everyone is as stupid as you are. One of the insights of the Dunning-Kruger Effect is that not-so-bright people are oblivious to the fact that others could be a lot smarter than they are.

In closing, congratulations to Katherine Stoeffel for making herself into the latest face of memes.

And congratulations to Ms. Sweeney for making Stoeffel look like the insufferable progressive fool that she really is.