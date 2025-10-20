This video is a brilliantly funny argument for pruning back the tedious “2SLGBTQIA++” (or whatever it happens to be today) to just the plain old “G” it was before the woke crazies hijacked the country.

Halfway through, Jeff makes an essential point, which I have brought up as well, about the “Q.”

The Q originally stood for questioning until one morning the world awakened to learn that it now stood for queer. The problem with this switcheroo is that the Q-word is a pejorative. It’s a derogatory word with ugly connotations.

The Q-word is the equivalent of the N-word. Neither should ever be used in polite society. Nor is either empowering or status-raising.

If you want to study internalized self-loathing, the Q-word makes an excellent starting point.

Has anyone ever seen a self-described Q-person who appeared to be of healthy mind and body? This variant is as scarce as hen’s teeth. A good demonstration of this fact is trantifa (formerly known as antifa) membership. If you look at their mugshots, you instantly understand why they choose to have their faces covered at all times.

Moreover, more letters are coming down the pipeline. You can already find Q-type activist types working to normalize the behaviors they stand for. Yes, I am referring to the B-word and P-word. It’s only a matter of time before people who are attracted to animals and children demand that their letters be added to the acronym.

If we don’t put a stop to this completely unnecessary acronym expansion soon, it will be as long as a typical Welsh surname within a decade.