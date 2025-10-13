Planet FUBAR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyson's avatar
Alyson
Oct 14

That poor child. The father’s self absorption is disgusting and cowardly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 YourUnclePedro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture