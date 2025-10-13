The other day, while grocery shopping, I came across a sight that is a particularly sad reflection of modern society. It was a family consisting of a middle-aged father, his elderly mother, and a young boy who looked to be about ten. Both the boy and his grandmother seemed very uncomfortable about being seen in public, judging by their aversion to any and all eye contact with other shoppers.

This discomfort can be attributed to the father, a man clearly in his early to mid-50s who was trying to pass himself off as a girl and failing miserably. I say “girl” here and not “woman” because he was wearing white leggings, a very short blue tutu, and a pink top. Such Tinkerbell-ish costumes are quite popular with little girls as Halloween approaches, and I fully support the young ladies in being creative.

However, it’s quite another thing when a grown-ass man does so in public while dragging his unfortunate family along.

My concern is mainly with the man’s family, as he is free to humiliate himself in public. His poor mother looked mortified while doing her best to act as if there was nothing untoward about her son. However, it was the boy whom I was most concerned about. You could tell that he did not want any part in this clown show.

Boys and young men need fathers whom they respect. Moreover, they need fathers who have respect within their community. This incident took place in a town with only a handful of middle and high schools. So word spreads fast when someone behaves in a manner that would have seen them locked up in a padded room back in the 1990s. It’s therefore highly unlikely that the entire student body and staff at the poor boy’s school doesn’t know about his father’s fetish.

My heart goes out to the young man. He is a victim of child abuse.

I grew up on British comedies from the post-1960 era when most films and television shows had a cross-dressing man as a stock character. Men dressed as women are funny even if you’re a militant progressive. (Just try to picture Admiral Levine without giggling.)

(The above clip is from the brilliant Little Britain series.)

Social Shaming

The best solution to this type of problem is to simply bring back social shaming. It’s worked well for thousands of years in keeping people from becoming too antisocial and dysfunctional. Any functioning society needs rules and norms of behavior.

The goal of shaming would be to push these guys back into the home. In the British comedies I watched on rainy weekends, when it was too miserable to play outside, the stock character would always engage in the fetish in private. He would first shove a fistful of money into his wife’s hand and tell her to go shopping with the kids. Only after they were safely gone and the curtains drawn would he dash into the bedroom to don her clothes and sashay in front of the mirror like a femme fatale.

As I said, it’s not the man’s behavior that is of concern. Rather, it’s the effect it has on his family and especially the children.

Just because you are now allowed to do something, doesn’t mean that you should.