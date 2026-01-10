Over the past decade or so, we progressives have proudly accumulated a string of historic victories on behalf of humanity and the planet. Here’s a partial list of toxic corporate symbols and fictional characters we have eliminated thus far.

Aunt Jemima gone

Uncle Ben gone

Land O'Lakes’ Native American "Butter Maiden" gone

Washington Redskins Warrior mascot gone

Apu from The Simpsons gone

The racist and misogynistic villains behind these travesties have attempted to argue that such mascots, trademarks, and symbols were created by a desire to evoke a warm regard for their products or inspire athletes to perform at their best.

As a child, I was thoroughly duped by the lies. Seeing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben on a package evoked positive feelings. Now, as an adult immersed in intersectionality, DEI, CRT, I can see through the lies. The real intentions behind the above were to preserve the PATRIARCHY, heteronormativity, homophobia, transphobia, gender-conforming binary and promote a return to the colonizer-era of white supremacy.

I was such a fool!

I now have it on good authority, from comrades met at a recent protest demanding that Washington State change its name to George Washington Carver State, that the once cuddly Pillsbury Doughboy is being adopted by far-right white supremacists as their next mascot.

Still need proof?

Please note the Hitler salute.

If you’re like me, you’re literally shaking right now. Indeed, your knees must be knocking.

Let’s stop this nightmare before it gains any traction.

In other news, we are launching a GoFundMe fund to support our campaign to have all dead white males removed from Mt. Rushmore. The shortlist of replacements as voted by comrades and allies includes Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Ben Shapiro, and George Floyd.