Planet FUBAR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bartosz's avatar
Bartosz
Jan 17, 2023

Brilliantly written, thank you :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MD's avatar
MD
Jan 11, 2023

Do you believe the Korean’s should have a democracy? Congratulations, you support the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by YourUnclePedro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 YourUnclePedro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture