Are Women Finally Waking Up to the Dangers of Open Borders?

In 2015, the childless and well-insulated from reality Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, invited displaced persons from war-torn Syria to come to Germany and stay until peace had returned to their homelands. Tens of thousands quickly responded.

After getting drunk on the resultant global adulation over her tax-payer-funded magnanimity, Angela extended her welcome to everyone on the planet to come not just to Germany but all of Europe and shop around for the nation with the best freebies for both real and fake refugees. No proof of bona fide refugee status was required. Angela trusts the honor system.

The immediate result was millions of more people quickly packing their bags and making way by bus, car, plane, train, tramp steamer, cart or donkey to Europe. The media was flooded daily with drone shots of millions marching into Europe like an invading army.

Most people took no notice of the fact that about 90% of this army was comprised of single military-age males. Women and children were rarely seen among them.

What could possibly go wrong?

Progressives, who tend to be female, would greet the newcomers at bus and train stations from Stockholm to Madrid with handmade signs reading “Refugees Welcome.” (Ok, who’s dicing onions?) As True Believers, they had an unshakeable belief in the Magic Dirt Theory of Immigration which holds that all new arrivals, regardless of their backgrounds, magically transform into productive, law-abiding, citizens who fully integrate into the host society. Therefore, it’s silly to worry about the rise of parallel societies (aka, ghettos, enclaves, slums, No Go Zones, etc.), increased crime, and downright boorish public behavior.

The arrivals were attracted by the allure of free everything at taxpayer expense. Free meals and accommodations. Free medical and dental coverage. Free spending money.

The hope was that the new arrivals would quickly find employment and begin contributing to pension funds and social services out of gratitude. This was touted as the solution to the rapidly aging demographics of the West. It was assumed that the new arrivals would jump at the chance to work for minimum wage doing the dirty work such as changing the diapers of the dementia riddled.

What could possibly go wrong?

Of all the things that never happened, this successful integration into host societies never happened the most. Why work when you can spend the rest of your life hanging out with friends at taxpayer expense? If you wanted more, such as a car, you simply joined a gang involved in selling drugs or other criminal activities.

So how did the huge migration into Europe turn out?

Not well. Not well at all.

Indeed it’s been an unmitigated disaster with no signs of improving. The Progressives didn’t concern themselves with inconvenient facts such as the arrivals not having any skills that would that would allow them to find anything but the dirtiest and lowest paying jobs. The Progressives also overlooked that the new arrivals would also grow old and require care-taking by society.

But who could have seen that coming?

Well, anyone with a lick of common sense could have.

Feminists and Progressives and the Open Borders insanity

It should be noted that I am not pointing any fingers at conservative women who tend to spot trouble ahead as well as men, if not better.

Here’s a sampling of incidents showcasing the wonderful enrichment bestowed upon Europe by open borders and totally unvetted migrants.

-At Christmas in 2015 the fresh arrivals in Cologne embarrassed Mother Merkel by sexually assaulting an estimated 1000 women at an outdoor celebration of the holiday.

-Within months of inviting refugees from war-torn Syria to come to Germany, Merkel was forced to ask them to stop going back there for vacations because of the bad optics.

-Malmo is the Swedish city with the largest concentration of refugees. Since 2015 violent crime has spiked. Malmo is now arguably the most dangerous city in Europe for women and girls. Fun fact: the new arrivals enjoy the sport of grenade tossing at rival gang members.

-Malmo has at least a dozen refugee enclaves which are considered No Go Zones. At one point after 2015, police and firefighters stopped responding to emergency calls from these neighborhoods because they would be pelted with rocks and worse.

Take a moment to picture this: your neighborhood is on fire and when the first responders arrive to help, you and your buddies pelt them with rocks and even shoot at them if you have a gun.

-It took the Swedish authorities a couple of years to figure out that many of the military-age males were claiming to be teens because no one wants to deport children. Once again, what could go wrong when you put 25-year-olds into school with kids in their mid-teens? Well, what happened was the girls were sexually harassed and assaulted while the boys were beaten up by gangs.

The Swedes finally had to resort to testing knee joints and teeth to determine the true age of those claiming to be children. (Source)

-Shortly after the invasion began trouble brewed at a train station in one of the biggest cities in The Netherlands. A group of recent arrivals discovered that it was a target rich environment for harassing and molesting women. In response, a group of Dutchmen showed up to have a “chat” with the miscreants about their behavior. Apparently, the visit was effective, but it outraged Dutch feminists who responded with the #notyourwoman hashtag. This is just another fine example of the insanity of intersectionality and feminism.

No matter how bad things get for women and girls thanks to feminist policies and laws, feminists never admit to having created the problems.

Never.

-Sometime around 2015, I watched a heart-breaking video from the island of Lesbos which is the first European territory eastern migrants set foot on when going to the Promised Land. It’s a tiny island where thousands of these passers-through would wait for the ferry to take them to the mainland. In the video, the poor woman, in her thirties, is crying and on the verge of a nervous breakdown as she asks how she is supposed to get her kids to school. Just behind her is a donnybrook involving hundreds of Afghans fighting hundreds of Arabs. (Read more.)

Compare that with the immigrants and refugees of not that long ago who showed respect and gratitude to their hosts.

-A few years ago, someone who can only be described as an airhead, decided to stop a plane from taking off after she noticed a foreign man sitting behind her, handcuffed, and accompanied by two uniformed men. She stood up in righteous indignation and began live-streaming her protest with her phone. Within minutes red hot tears were streaming down her cheeks. Eventually, a few idiots joined her and the man was removed from the plane.

The next day the world discovered that the man was being deported to Afghanistan for using a whip on his wife and daughters. On top of that, he wanted to move back home. (Source)

-Back in 2017, a rumor was finally confirmed for Swedes. Since 2015 the most ardent and passionate supporters of the invasion were older single women. The rumors swirled around that they were bartering for sex from the new arrivals in exchange for room and board. (Source.) It turned out to be true.

I recall reading an article about this years ago where one of these women was quoted as saying, “I can’t decide if he’s my son or my lover,” about her lodger.

Quoting the above article: If you want to end this refugee crisis overnight, just demand the only refugees allowed in be young women. Then, all the same broads out holding "refugees welcome" signs would instead be protesting "open borders" and demanding mass deportations.

-Finland in response to all of its cultural enrichment found itself forced to create PSA videos for the arrivals on how to behave in a civilized manner. Stop! Don’t touch me there. This is my no-no square.

-Over the past two or three decades a certain group of immigrants to Britain have groomed tens of thousands of young British girls. Some estimates go over 100,000. This was allowed to continue because everyone from the local estate councils to the police to high up government officials was terrified of being called racist.

As someone once observed, this was the behavior of an invading army not of legitimate immigrants.

Sadly, despite a recent pickup in police arrests and prison sentences the practice continues unabated in the very same communities.

Did feminists ever raise a peep about this sacrifice of tens of thousands of young girls from lower income families? You already know the answer. Intersectionality stopped them.

One simply cannt criticize dysfunctional or even evil behavior if the culprit sits higher up the victim ladder.

A Request to the Women of America

The coming 2024 election is the most important in this nation’s history. It’s make-or-break time. I have been an Independent for over 50 years who mostly pinched his nose on election day and voted Blue … that is until the 2016 election when the stench of corruption from the party became unbearable.

So ladies, if you want ongoing open borders with millions of rude, ungrateful, and dangerous illegal aliens driving down wages while pushing up the prices of food and housing, vote for our Border Czar Kamala Harris or any Blue candidate who replaces her.

Finally, think about your kids and grandkids. What kind of world do you want for them? Do you want them to live in an American version of Paris where even feminists have seemingly abandoned intersectionality to protest crime?

This country can’t survive another four years of the current version of the Democratic Party.

A Little Bit About the Author

I am an immigrant, a fully-vetted legal resident of the USA. I say “please” and “thank you” to everyone. In my thirty years here, my worst legal infraction was going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone in order to pass a truck and get back into the right-hand lane.

I was born and raised in a very cosmopolitan city with large numbers of immigrants and got along with everyone. Race was irrelevant. Everyone was polite and did their best to fit into the greater society. I am for immigration which benefits the country.

To sum up, we have been browbeaten into being afraid to criticize bad behavior. This cowardice needs to stop.

The above is stated in anticipation of the tiresome twits who screech racism at any criticism of bad behavior.

Please hit the like button if you agree with me.

My Preferred Adjectives Are

Skeptic, loyal, mischievous