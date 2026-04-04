War is Peace Freedom is Slavery Ignorance is Strength Islam is a Religion of Peace Diversity is Our Strength Multiculturalism Enriches Us All

Back in 2015, Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany and childless old hen, who had no reason whatsoever to concern herself with the lives of her fellow Germans once she kicked the proverbial bucket, opened up the floodgates to the Third World. She did so initially by inviting everyone to come to Germany. Within a month or two, millions of mostly young, angry, hostile, combat-age males were working their way towards Germany, enticed by the promises of instant free everything: meals and hotel accommodations, healthcare, pocket money, and, not least, those easy infidel women and girls. Females and children comprised less than 10% of the invasion.

Invasion of the Barbarians

Not long after, once Angela had finished patting herself on the back for a job well done, it finally dawned on her that Germany was about to be swamped by millions of hostiles, and not in a good way. That first Christmas in Germany, the new arrivals committed an atrocity by sexually assaulting an estimated 900 German women at an outdoor festival in Dresden. This incident sent shockwaves around the globe.

Angela’s response to the unfolding disaster was to then unilaterally extend her invitation on behalf of all Europe so that Germany would not have to bear the entire economic and societal burden of millions of unskilled and hostile young men who had no interest whatsoever in integrating into European society.

This expanded invitation only exacerbated the problem because it allowed interlopers to shop around for the country with the best freebies and settle there. The unintended societal consequences Merkel had created then quickly metastasized across the continent.

Initially, the disastrous invitation was justified as being the solution to Germany’s dual challenges of an aging population and shrinking economy. (The latter was due to destructive green policies leading to a suicidal deindustrialization.)

Few people believed this nonsensical rationalization for flinging the gates open to the barbarians.

The Great Enshittification of Western Civilization

“Your universe has no meaning to them. They will not try to understand. They will be tired, they will be cold, they will make a fire with your beautiful oak door.” - Jean Raspail

For the first time in recorded history, instead of arrivals being expected to adapt and integrate into the host society, it was the other way around. Now, thanks to the woke traitors running Western Europe, the citizenry were pressed into adapting to and accommodating the arrivals who, in most cases, had nothing but contempt for Europeans and viewed them as fools to be exploited and fleeced.

For example, many arrivals demonstrated little if any interest in learning their host’s language. Instead, they quickly began forming parallel societies by concentrating themselves in crime-ridden ethnic enclaves, better known as ghettos or No Go Zones. The term No Go Zone specifically refers to neighborhoods that even the police, firefighters, and EMTs dared not enter in response to an emergency. If they did, they risked being pelted with stones and bricks and even shot. In Sweden the post-2015 arrivals brought with them the sport of drive-by grenade tossing. For a brief period after 2015, Britain had the highest incidence of acid attacks outside of Pakistan and India.

As the saying goes, multiculturalism enriches us all.

Today, the enshittification of society continues unabated. Civility is in retreat. You rarely hear a “please” or “thank you” from anyone but members of the host society. The time-honored Western habit of politely queuing up for services and transit has been replaced by foreigners who behave as if they are in a rugby scrum. They will happily elbow elderly women in the face to get a seat. Women seen outdoors unaccompanied by a male relative are to be harassed. Hundreds of Muslims regularly block busy streets to pray, despite having nearby mosques purpose-built for it. Calls to prayer are now blasted out five times a day on P.A. systems in some cities. Muslims do not tolerate dogs and are not shy about letting their feelings be known. It’s all a part of Islam’s strategy of asserting a naked dominance over the limp-wristed hosts.

Good-bye, tolerant, civilized, liberal, high-trust society. Hello, intolerant, rude, Dark Age world.

Now the Truth Finally Comes Out

In March 2026, Angela finally admitted the truth about why she first invited the Third World into Germany and then all of Western Europe. You see, she did it to save Europe from the “far right”! (Eastern Europeans were for the most part smart enough to recognize the problems that would result and so declined to take in “Merkel’s Kids.”)

What Merkel calls the far right is simply what was considered the moderate center up to about 2000. In other words, the alleged far right are the tolerant, law-abiding, and productive average citizens who simply wish for migrants to integrate and respect their hosts.

There is no need to ask if Merkel has ever lived in a middle- or working class neighborhood where residents are forced to deal with the great enshittification of their countries. Merkel doesn’t have any granddaughters to worry about being sexually harassed or grandsons being beaten up by gangs of thugs.

This is one of the greatest acts of betrayal ever perpetrated by a leader on their people.

Thanks to Substack disabling the embedding of X content, you will need to click to watch.

The situation across Western Europe today is dire. There is now increasing talk in Britain of a civil war being the only effective means to stop parallel societies from turning the entire country into a caliphate. Belgium appears to be well past the point of no return, as does France. Both countries behave as if they have accepted that their end is inevitable. The problems vary in seriousness across the continent. Recently, uber-liberal Sweden showed signs of life when it began remigrating people incapable of integrating.

So yes, Merkel is a destroyer of worlds.

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One of the best ideas I have come across for beginning to fix politics is to disallow any childless politician, of either sex, from holding the top office in any Western country. If you have no stake in the future through kids and grandkids, you cannot be trusted to serve the needs of your people.

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For more reading on the great invasion and who is responsible, this is suggested reading: Are Women Finally Waking Up to the Dangers of Open Borders?

Click to read.

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Let the Great Noticing accelerate!

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